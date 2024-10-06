ADVERTISEMENT

Green anaconda dies at the zoo

Published - October 06, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A female green anaconda has died at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zookeepers found the anaconda, Dil, in a weakened condition around 4 p.m. last Thursday, but despite urgent medical intervention, it succumbed to its condition an hour later.

The snake, aged 13, was one of the seven green anacondas that were brought from the National Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala, Sri Lanka, in 2014. Although she was diagnosed with a tumour near its tail, the anaconda had maintained a healthy appetite and did not exhibit any severe signs of distress until its sudden decline, zoo authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, green anacondas live up to 10 years in the wild, but those in captivity can live longer under specialised care. Dil measured 3.9 metres in length and weighed 49 kg, making her a prominent attraction at the zoo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team from the Chief Disease Investigation Office (CDIO) in Palode, following which the remains were buried at the carcass disposal pit at the CDIO.

Preliminary results suggest that abdominal swelling was a contributing factor to its death, although officials pointed out that the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after receiving the detailed post-mortem report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US