Green anaconda dies at the zoo

A female green anaconda has died at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

Zookeepers found the anaconda, Dil, in a weakened condition around 4 p.m. last Thursday, but despite urgent medical intervention, it succumbed to its condition an hour later.

The snake, aged 13, was one of the seven green anacondas that were brought from the National Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala, Sri Lanka, in 2014. Although she was diagnosed with a tumour near its tail, the anaconda had maintained a healthy appetite and did not exhibit any severe signs of distress until its sudden decline, zoo authorities said.

Typically, green anacondas live up to 10 years in the wild, but those in captivity can live longer under specialised care. Dil measured 3.9 metres in length and weighed 49 kg, making her a prominent attraction at the zoo.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team from the Chief Disease Investigation Office (CDIO) in Palode, following which the remains were buried at the carcass disposal pit at the CDIO.

Preliminary results suggest that abdominal swelling was a contributing factor to its death, although officials pointed out that the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after receiving the detailed post-mortem report.