Green activist on a mission to plant saplings along national highway in Kozhikode

The extreme high temperature experienced during the summer has left most people anxious. But Manalil Mohanan, an environmental activist from Kozhikode, has come forward to do something about it, starting World Environment Day on June 5.

“Walking along the national highway was too tiring this summer in the absence of trees that used to offer shade. I have decided to resolve the matter by planting saplings of fruit-bearing trees along the NH in abundance,” Mr. Mohanan told The Hindu.

The saplings will be planted on private properties near the NH, the widening work of which is in progress.

For Mr. Mohanan, it is also a protest against or a reminder for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that had promised to plant ten times more saplings than the trees cut for the development of the highway. “More than 500 trees were cut down in Kozhikode district alone. But the NHAI has not made any move so far to compensate for them,” he added.

The plan is to plant mango and jackfruit saplings in private properties free of cost. The year-long endeavour will begin on June 5 in Vadakara taluk and will be extended across the district gradually. Unlike the normal procedure of distributing saplings, Mr. Mohanan will dig the pit, plant and apply manure, after which the owners of properties need to take care of the saplings.

“Normally saplings planted on World Environment Day are never cared for afterwards, and they die soon. In this case, I will personally monitor each sapling once a month,” said Mr. Mohanan. Property owners interested in the mission may contact him on 94466-83307.

