Greater safeguards for ambulance services on the anvil

Faced with criticisms over the lack of accountability in ambulance operations, the Health Department is set to introduce greater safeguards for the emergency services in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Motor Vehicles Department will play an active role in the proposed centralised system that will involve real-time tracking of ambulances.

The efforts assume significance in the wake of the alleged abuse of a COVID-19 patient in Aranmula late Saturday while being transferred to a hospital in a ‘Kaniv 108’ ambulance.

According to District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu, the capital district currently boasts of a more coordinated system as compared to other parts of the State. Besides involving the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for streamlining the operations, each taluks were considered separate sectors for effective regulation of the services.

“The RTO along with the District Medical Office have been coordinating the operations through a control room that keeps tab on all ambulances that are dispatched to various taluks. Besides maintaining driver information, a centralised database also keeps track of patient handling and other services to ensure greater accountability,” he said.

He added that the existing mechanism would soon be upgraded with additional features including constantly tracking the movement of all ambulances that were plied to various parts of the district. Around 160 ambulances, including 27 ‘108’ ambulances, were operating in the district, Dr. Shinu said.

Official sources said the unfortunate incident in Aranmula, though an isolated one, could put a dent on the trust reposed on ambulance operators by patients. “The time is apt to introduce greater controls and rein in antisocial activities under the cover of ambulance services. Currently, health officials had little say in day-to-day operations,” an official said.

Demonstration

Protesting over the Aranmula incident, Yuva Morcha burnt an effigy of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja in front of the Secretariat and demanded her resignation. Yuva Morcha State vice president B.L. Ajesh inaugurated the demonstration.