Greater acceptance for NDA in Kerala: Thushar Vellappally

Thushar Vellappally

ALAPPUZHA

23 December 2020 09:36 IST

Despite both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front joining hands, the NDA had increased 400 seats across local bodies

Results of the local body polls in the State point to the increased acceptance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) among the people of Kerala, NDA State convener and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Vellappally said the NDA had increased its vote share.

Despite both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front joining hands, the NDA had increased 400 seats across local bodies, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The BDJS had contested only in 5% of the seats but came second in 25% of the seats it contested, which was a big gain, he said

The BDJS president said that the party would decide its candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections after an NDA meeting.