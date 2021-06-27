Great response to call for one district one product scheme: P. Rajeeve

: The first of the enterprises under the One District One Product programme in the State is expected to get off the ground soon with the programme, launched under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ banner, to create micro enterprises focussed on local strengths and brand creation, received great response from potential entrepreneurs.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Sunday that around 145 online applications had been so far received by the industries department and over 100 units are expected to be launched within a short time. The minister was speaking at the World MSME Day 2021 celebrations.

He said that the Sstate was looking keenly at responsible investment even as the investment climate had tremendously improved in the state. Socially responsible, sustainable and environment friendly investments are the ways to face our future, he added.

The minister also unveiled a ₹1,416 crore relief programme for micro, small and medium enterprises in the state as part of the second tranche of support to help the enterprises reeling under the COVID 19 pandemic. The support includes interest subvention, relief in payment of rentals on standard design factories under various agencies like Kinfra and KSIDC, subsidy support for new enterprises, especially those in industrially backward districts like Kasargod, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta.

He said that the first Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state had succeeded in helping 68,000 new MSMEs to take root. These units provided employment to an estimated 2.42 lakh people.

The Kerala Agricultural University and the state department of industries had joined forces for the One District One Product programme, which is being implemented across the country identifying the unique products, which are strengths of each district.

The core effort of the programme is to strengthen the local products, process, add value, create recognisable brands and market them successfully. The study carried out in the state had identified produces as varied as mussels for Kasargod district, banana for Palakkad, pineapple for Ernakulam and rice for Thrissur district.