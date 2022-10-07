Grassroots-level awareness essential to protect children’s rights: Balagopal

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 07, 2022 17:21 IST

Grassroots-level awareness is essential to protect children’s rights and ensure their safety and upliftment, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said. He was inaugurating a one-day workshop organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights at Kottarakara, near here, on Friday.

“The younger generation is quite perceptive and they should be made aware of their emotional, physical and social rights. A total of 27 POCSO courts have been sanctioned across the State to investigate and take action against child rights violations,” he said.

The workshops are being organised at selected constituencies and involving panchayat representatives, health workers, teachers, parents, police officers, child welfare committee members, school counsellors and anganwadi workers. “Awareness programmes will enable the protection of child rights so that children can grow up as better citizens,” said Mr. Balagopal, adding that the commission should also organise campaigns to spread awareness against substance abuse.

Commission chairperson K.V Manoj Kumar presided over the function. Kottarakara municipal chairperson A. Shaju, vice chairperson Anita Gopakumar, block panchayat president M. Sivaprasad, commission members Renee Anthony, N. Sunanda and District Child Welfare Officer Jamla Rani were also present on the occasion.

