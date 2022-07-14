Grass fodder farming to be extended

State looking for ways to reduce cattle feed price: Minister

The State government will ask the Union government if raw materials for the manufacture of cattle feed can be transported to Kerala through Kisan Rail, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said in the Assembly on Thursday.

If raw materials can be made available, cattle feed can be manufactured for dairy farmers in the State at lower rates, she said, in reply to a submission by T. Siddique on the rising price of cattle feed, which was putting dairy farmers to much difficulties. High quality alternative feeds for cattle will be manufactured and supplied by Milma and Kerala Feeds.

Grass fodder farming will be extended to 2,231 hectares. The State is manufacturing only 46% of its requirement of grass fodder in the dairy sector. Hence the possibility of commercially growing grass fodder on barren land in public or private possession will also be explored. All steps will be taken to subsidise grass fodder and hay and to check the price of cattle feed, she assured Mr. Siddique.