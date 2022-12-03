Grappling with crashing prices, rubber growers look to turn entreprenuers

December 03, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Long at the mercy of tyre manufacturers and similar high-end industries for a decent earning, the small-scale rubber growers in Central Travancore are now turning to entrepreneurship.

Aimed at empowering the unorganized rubber growers and ensure them additional income, farmers under about 25 Rubber producers’ Societies (RPS) in the region are now making a foray into the rubber industry. Their company, Rubfarm Producers Company Ltd, is all set to kick start operations by March next year with the manufacturing of certain non-tyre products.

According to Jacob Mathew, chairman, Rubfarm, the project takes a cue from the union government’s plan to have 10,000 farmer producer organizations in the country. “To begin with, we will engage the farmer clusters with the manufacturing of different low-end products so that the investment is less and get time to consolidate. In the long run, we will shift to some common facility, probably the upcoming Kerala Rubber Limited facility at Velloor,’’ he said.

Besides the shareholdings, the company will also borrow from banks to form its capital and has been in consultations with the World Bank for assistance. Alongside the annual dividend, it will also distribute patronage bonus to shareholders who supply latex to the company.

“While only the farmers are taken as individual members for the time being, we also look to increase the number of shareholders in due course, and RPS too can later become institutional members,” he added.

Official sources said the small-scale growers in 21 regions in Kerala under the Rubber Board too aimed to aimed to come up with similar companies so that the producers can have a decisive say in the rubber price fluctuations. The crashing prices of natural rubber, especially latex, owing to a weak demand from the domestic industry have exposed these growers to a vulnerable future, forcing about 40 percent of them to stop productions.

The initiative, according to them, also assumed significance in the context of a gradual fall in the financial support from Rubber Board to the growers.

Commenting on the initiative, K.N. Raghavan, executive chairman, Rubber Board, said the move would help bring in a profit-oriented professional approach in the functioning of the RPSes. “The functioning of RPS towards value creation and profit will help them leverage the changes in rubber market such as e-trading,” he observed.