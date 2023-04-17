Granting anticipatory bail to accused who absconded, stays abroad not proper: HC

April 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that if the court is convinced that an accused/anticipatory bail applicant has absconded from India and gone abroad, after fully knowing about the registration of a non-bailable offence against him and thereafter, he files a bail application under section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), while he/she is still abroad, then it may not be proper to exercise the discretion to grant bail in such a case.

The Bench comprising Justices Alexander Thomas and C.S. Sudha, however, added that this is not to say that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain an anticipatory bail application under section 438 of Cr.PC. merely because the accused/applicant is abroad at the time of filing of the application.

The court passed the verdict recently while answering legal questions, referred to it by a single judge, on whether the presence of the petitioner in the country is mandatory, at the time of filing an anticipatory bail application, whether the bail court should entertain such an application filed by an absconding accused who left India despite being aware of the registration of a non-bailable offence against him.

The court also observed that if the accused had gone abroad after registration of the crime, it may be ascertained whether he had bona fide reasons to do so in view of his employment or professional compulsions, etc. General relevant facts should be ascertained by the court, before reaching factual conclusions.

The Bench also noted that it is well-settled that it may not be right and proper for the anticipatory bail courts to pass interim order restraining the arrest of the applicant/accused. Whether or not to arrest the accused in the facts of a given case, would fall within the investigation domain of the police. While considering bail jurisdiction, it will be outside the province of the bail court concerned, to restrain the arrest of the accused.