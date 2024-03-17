Grant released for KAU incubated startups

March 17, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The startups incubated under the Kerala Agricultural University’s Agribusiness Incubator (KAU RABI) have secured a substantial central grant of ₹4.66 crore.

The grant, awarded under the RKVY RAFTAAR scheme, recognizes the outstanding potential of startups graduating from the fourth and fifth cohorts of the KAU RABI. These startups, having undergone rigorous training over two months during the previous financial years, stand as shining examples of entrepreneurial excellence, according to Prof. Sudheer K P., Head of KAU RABI.

Of the total grant amount, ₹3.94 crore has been allocated to 20 startups in the seed stage category, while ₹72 lakh have been earmarked for 15 startups in the ideation stage. Prof. Jacob John, Director of Extension at Kerala Agricultural University, confirmed that the first instalment of the grant, ₹2 crore would be disbursed in the current financial year.

Dr. B. Ashok, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, emphasized KAU RABI’s commitment to doubling farmers’ income through innovative enterprise development. He highlighted the programme’s focus on providing technical and business mentoring, exposure to incubation models, and fostering an entrepreneurial culture within the agriculture sector.

The funded agristartups span a diverse range of products and solutions, including those led by women entrepreneurs focusing on healthy millet and moringa-based products. Other notable ventures include ready-to-eat, ready-to-serve, and ready-to-cook products, aeroponics systems, multi-purpose farm machinery, high discharge pumps suitable to Kuttanad areas, pepper harvester, new pheromone traps, waste management solutions, liquid starch spray, and seaweed-based items.

KAU RABI’s two-phase incubation programs, namely the Agripreneurship Orientation Programme and the Startup Incubation Programme, provide comprehensive support from idea conceptualization to product scale-up and commercialization. Prof. Sudheer underscored the centre’s commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with practical entrepreneurship skills and facilitating market-driven innovations.

This grant release underscores KAU’s dedication to fostering agribusiness startups and promoting cutting-edge agricultural technologies. Through this initiative, the aim is to empower agristartups to accelerate their growth, scale their operations, and create a positive impact on the agricultural ecosystem, he added.

