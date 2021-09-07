Grant-in-aid institution postings via PSC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 September 2021 00:59 IST

Pay panel wants institutions to augment their own resources and trim costs

Future recruitment to non-academic posts in all grant-in-aid institutions should be made through the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) to ensure uniformity and transparency, the 11th Pay Revision Commission has recommended.

The panel, headed by former bureaucrat K. Mohandas, also wanted the institutions to augment their own resources and trim establishment costs.

The recommendations are part of the commission’s sixth report dealing with pay revision proposals for 26 grant-in-aid institutions.

So far, recruitments were carried out through the employment exchanges, selections by the institutions, and regularisation of provisional, contract and daily-wage employees on the strength of court orders or otherwise.

However, “it is desirable that the recruitment processes in these institutions are uniform and transparent,” the panel said.

Special rules of individual institutions should be amended accordingly and PSC recruitment should be a criterion for the institutions to become eligible for the next pay revision, it said.

The commission has fixed the minimum basic pay for regular employees as ₹23,000 and the maximum as ₹1,66,800, the same as government employees. For part-time contingent employees, (category 1) the minimum pay proposed is ₹13,000 and the maximum, ₹21,080. For (category 2), it is ₹11,500 and ₹18,940 respectively.

The remuneration of casual sweepers should be enhanced to ₹8,000 per month from ₹6,000, according to the panel.

According to the proposals, the revision should have retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. However, it should be limited to the categories of posts and the number of posts sanctioned by the government, the panel said.

The revision of pay and allowances in the 26 institutions would entail an additional financial commitment of about ₹11.60 crore annually. The commission wanted the institutions to take concrete measures to become less dependent on government grants in the future. To achieve this, they should augment their own resources and prune establishment expenses in a time-bound manner, it said.