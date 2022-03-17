Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa helping his sister turn queen of 64 squares

Becoming GM tough, that’s why there are only two women Grandmasters in India, says Vaishali

Becoming GM tough, that’s why there are only two women Grandmasters in India, says Vaishali

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa picked up chess watching his elder sister R. Vaishali play, but he soon began beating her.

“At 10, he became stronger than me, became the youngest International Master in the world. He took all his norms quickly. That’s when he got really strong. He is very talented and hardworking,” Vaishali, India No. 3 among women and an International Master herself, told The Hindu at Kalady on Thursday. “We used to have a lot of fights initially when he started beating me.”

Now, along with his own goals, Pragg is helping his sister achieve her big dream – of becoming a Grandmaster (GM) herself. “I practise often with her, that helps her,” said the 16-year-old Pragg.

Chess International Master R. Vaishali at Kalady on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

It’s not easy for a woman to become a GM, said Vaishali. “Becoming a GM is tough, that’s why there are only two women who are Grandmasters in India. Chess-wise, he teaches me a lot of things,” said the 20-year-old.

“I can easily discuss anything with him. And since he plays GM-level players, he knows how they think, that way he helps me. I already have one GM norm [one needs three to become a GM]. I missed GM norm thrice, somehow I’m getting closer. Hopefully, I will get it this year, that’s my goal.”

How far does she think her little brother will travel in the sport? “Even Anand Sir is playing and learning at this age. Pragg has a long way to go... many top players say he has the potential to become a world champion,” she said.

So, what does she do to ensure that he stays on his feet? “I think it comes naturally comes to him, he will not allow anything to go to his head. That’s his biggest plus, negative things or positive things, they will never affect him. That’s one quality I should get from him.”

At home, when they are not battling over a chess board they watch movies. “Mostly, we watch comedy movies. Or we play badminton or go cycling,” she said.

For their mother Nagalakshmi, Pragg’s dazzling moves on the chess board have carried her far and wide. “I have been to all countries with him,” she said. Her husband Rameshbabu is a bank manager.

“No words to explain how happy I am. Both are hard workers, I stay at the back supporting them. It started when they were three.”

In Chennai, Pragg frequently lives in the European time zone. “Since most of his tournaments are in Europe, 10 days before such tournaments he fixes his schedule to suit the time in Europe. That way, he is comfortable when he plays those events,” said Nagalakshmi.

Pragg was at Kalady to receive the Sankara Prize, jointly instituted by the Adi Sankara Trust, Adi Sankara Institute of Engineering and Sree Sarada Vidyalaya. K. Anand, Adi Sankara Trust’s managing trustee, presented the award at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya on Thursday.