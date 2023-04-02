Grandeur to team up with tradition for Nenmara-Vallangi Vela today

April 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Nenmara-Vallangi Vela, one of the most popular temple festivals in the State, will take place at Nellikkulangara Bhagavati Temple, Nenmara, on Monday.

The district administration announced a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Nenmara block within Chittur taluk on Monday. However, there will be no change in the examinations scheduled earlier.

The Vela is the celebration of two adjoining villages named Nenmara and Vallangi. Both villages will have elaborate rites, including processions with 11 elephants each. Both will have separate fireworks display.

Thayambaka and Panchavadyam artistes from across the State will present best shows at Nenmara-Vallangi Vela. Chottanikkara Vijayan Marar will lead the Panchavadyam team of Nenmara village. Ayilur Ananthanarayana Sarma will lead the Panchavadyam team of Vallangi village. Mattannur Sankarankutty will lead Pandimelam for Vallangi village.

The best temple elephants of Kerala will participate at the Vela.