Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair to begin tomorrow  

November 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Event marks a prelude to Global Ayurveda fest in December

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the prelude to the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF), the 20-day Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair (GKAF) will get under way across Kerala on November 10, on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will be the chief guest at the State-level inauguration of the GKAF, at Government Ayurveda College. GKAF will be held in all districts of Kerala from November 10 to 30.

As part of GKAF, road shows with the slogan ‘Live Healthy Live the Ayurveda Way’, exhibitions, seminars, Ayurveda Aahar, distribution of herbal plants, competitions for children, and speciality medical camps will be conducted in all districts. It will bring together all Ayurveda institutions, associations and organizations to highlight the strength of the system.

The event will be a mass contact programme with the participation of different stakeholders to make Ayurveda a people-friendly system.

GAF 2023 will be held in the State capital from December 1 to 5, focusing on projecting Ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders.

 The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with Ministry of Ayush, Government of India; Department of Ayush; Government of Kerala and the Ayurveda fraternity represented by various associations.

The focal theme of the GAF 2023, to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom is “Emerging challenges in healthcare and a resurgent Ayurveda.

 

