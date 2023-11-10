HamberMenu
Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair begins

November 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the prelude to the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF), the 20-day State-wide Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair (GKAF) commenced on Friday, on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day.

Principal of Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr. G. Jay inaugurated the State-level GKAF, which will be held in all districts of Kerala till November 30. Dr Jay also released the poster of GKAF at the function.

As part of GKAF, road shows with the slogan ‘Live Healthy Live the Ayurveda Way’, exhibitions, seminars, Ayurveda Aahar, distribution of herbal plants, competitions for children, and speciality medical camps have been planned in all districts. It will bring together all Ayurveda institutions, associations and organizations to highlight the strength of the system before the public.

GAF 2023 will be held in the State capital from December 1 to 5, focusing on projecting Ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders.

‘Ayurveda for One Health’ is the slogan of National Ayurveda Day 2023. The focal theme of the GAF 2023, to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom in the city, is “Emerging Challenges in Healthcare and A Resurgent Ayurveda.”

The biennial event is being organized by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with Ministry of Ayush, Government of India; Department of Ayush; Government of Kerala and the Ayurveda fraternity in the State.

