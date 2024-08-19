GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After protests, Gramin Bank authorities promise to credit deducted amounts to landslide survivors’ accounts in three days

Youth organisations take out separate marches to the regional office of the bank in protest against move to deduct monthly instalments.

Updated - August 19, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Protesters lay siege to the regional office of Kerala Gramin Bank at Kalpetta on Monday against the decision of the bank’s Chooralmala branch to deduct monthly instalments of loans from the accounts of Wayanad landslides. survivors

Protesters lay siege to the regional office of Kerala Gramin Bank at Kalpetta on Monday against the decision of the bank’s Chooralmala branch to deduct monthly instalments of loans from the accounts of Wayanad landslides. survivors | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of various youth groups took out separate marches and laid siege to the regional office of the Kerala Gramin Bank at Kalpetta on Monday in protest against the decision of the bank’s Chooralmala branch authorities to deduct monthly instalments of loans from the accounts of Wayanad landslide survivors.

The protest was staged by members of the Youth Congress, Muslim Youth League, All India Youth Federation, and Democratic Youth Federation of India.

The demonstrators, who arrived in separate groups by 7 a.m., raised slogans and displayed placards, condemning the bank’s move as ‘insensitive’. They demanded that the bank write off the survivors’ loans, stop deductions from their accounts, credit the deducted amounts back and express regret at their action.

Loan waiver

After a stand-off, bank officials held discussions with the protesters, expressed regret, and promised to credit the deducted amounts to the survivors’ accounts within three days. They also said that recommendations would be made to the State Level Bankers’ Committee to waive the loans of landslide survivors and victims. The authorities said that money had been remitted to the accounts of three individuals from whom the monthly instalment was deducted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.