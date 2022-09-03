‘Gramavandi’ flagged off from Chathamangalam

First day of service free of charges

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 03, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Saturday flagged off ‘Gramavandi’, the rural bus service launched by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in association with local bodies, at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district.

Mr. Raju said that the service would be extended to all parts of the State in phases. If grama panchayats were willing to implement it, the KSRTC would arrange the bus, conductor, and driver. The government would also consider running small private buses that had been making losses of late in the project, he added. The first day of the service was free of charges for all the passengers at Chathamangalam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The service will start at 7.10 a.m. from the Kozhikode depot of the KSRTC and return at 6.35 p.m. The grama panchayat will pay the diesel bill. The bus will run through the routes and follow the time schedule fixed by the local body. They will cover hospitals, schools, and all the important government offices in the panchayat such as the National Institute of Technology-Calicut, Government Arts and Science College, Chooloor, and MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app