Grama sabha on biodiversity conservation

Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi to open event

The Kozhikode district panchayat in association with the Kerala State Biodiversity Board and the Malabar Botanical Garden will organise a special grama sabha to discuss various action plans for biodiversity conservation at Olavanna on Monday. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will open the discussions. K.V. Reena, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Works, will preside over the programme.