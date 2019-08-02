In Kerala, a grama sabha meets to fight giant African snails

The Tavanur grama panchayat in Malappuram district has become the first local body in the country to convene a grama sabha meeting on Thursday exclusively to tackle the giant African snail menace. The grama sabha of Koorada (Ward 8) met and took a resolve to fight the snail menace together.

Tavanur panchayat, particularly Koorada ward, has been infested with giant African snails. There are thousands of them in fields, wells, ponds, on walls, gates and trees. Repeated attempts by the local people to drive them off had failed.

Keerthy Vijayan, snail researcher from Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, led a technical session at the grama sabha. She told them that their attempts to drive them off had failed because of lack of persistence. “Applying tobacco and copper sulphate mixture is good enough for this invasive snail species. But it has to be done continually for a long period. Otherwise, the snails will re-emerge,” she said. Ms. Vijayan convinced the people of the importance of preventing the spread of the snails to neighbouring places. “It lays a thousand eggs at a time. So the increase in its population will be thousand times,” she said.

Non-toxic spray

The grama panchayat and the agricultural department have agreed to join hands with the people to fight the menace by continually spraying the non-toxic mixture. Although there are a few other anti-snail chemicals, their toxicity is feared to affect human lives.

Ms. Vijayan warned that the giant African snail was found to be the carrier of a worm that could potentially cause eosinophilic meningitis in children. Although giant African snails re-emerged in Kerala in 2005, they are now found in all districts except Idukki.