Graft charge against municipal chairman

‘₹10 lakh sought for expo near Alappuzha beach’

A private firm on Wednesday alleged that Alappuzha municipal chairman Illikkal Kunjumon had demanded bribe from them for granting permission for conducting an underwater tunnel expo, near the Alappuzha beach.

Archa Unni, managing director of Niel Entertainment, said that the municipal chief had demanded ₹10 lakh.

Files plaint

The firm has since filed complaints with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and the District Police Chief.

The firm said that they had not paid any bribe to the municipal officials. According to Niel Entertainment, they approached the municipality for permission last year. As the civic body delayed its nod, the firm moved the High Court. The court then issued an order in favour of the firm. Subsequently, both the municipality and the Ports Department granted permission to conduct the expo in November 2019. While, the Ports Department allowed them to use the land till February 23, 2020, the municipality granted permission for the firm to conduct the expo till January 23, 2020. On Tuesday, the municipal council decided not to extend the permission.

‘Baseless’

The municipal chairman, who is a member of the Congress, termed the corruption charges against him baseless. “They conducted the expo violating rules. The municipal council unanimously rejected their application for extending the date of the expo,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, the opposition LDF and BJP have demanded his resignation.

