Graffiti scars heritage wall of Vadakkunnathan temple

Anti-social elements have vandalised the base wall of the Thekke Gopuram (the southern tower) of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple with graffiti.
The walls were renovated by Archaeological Survey of India a few years ago.
The walls bear names of people written and symbols engraved on it with markers and pens.
“Vadakkunnathan Temple is not just a temple. Its a protected monument and has been listed as World Heritage Site by the UNESCO,” says the devotees who demand more security for the temple structures.
They have sent a complaint to the Archaeological Survey of India.
Viral on social media
As the news became viral in the social media, many people have come up with protest.
Devotees formed a symbolic protection wall around the gopuram in protest against the defacing.
