Graffiti scars heritage wall of Vadakkunnathan temple

Graffiti written on the base of the Thekke Gopuram of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur.

ASI had renovated the walls a few years ago

Anti-social elements have vandalised the base wall of the Thekke Gopuram (the southern tower) of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple with graffiti.

The walls were renovated by Archaeological Survey of India a few years ago.

The walls bear names of people written and symbols engraved on it with markers and pens.

“Vadakkunnathan Temple is not just a temple. Its a protected monument and has been listed as World Heritage Site by the UNESCO,” says the devotees who demand more security for the temple structures.

They have sent a complaint to the Archaeological Survey of India.

Viral on social media

As the news became viral in the social media, many people have come up with protest.

Devotees formed a symbolic protection wall around the gopuram in protest against the defacing.

Feb 18, 2020

