Graduation ceremony held in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Published - August 31, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham celebrated its 27th graduation ceremony on the Amritapuri campus on Saturday (August 31).

Bhushan Patwardhan, AYUSH National Research Professor and former UGC Vice-Chairman, who delivered the keynote address, highlighted the importance of effectively using rapidly advancing technologies and balancing quick results with in-depth study.

In a video message, Mata Amritanandamayi, Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, urged graduates to use their learning to make a positive impact on the world. She advised them to think beyond personal needs and consider their contributions to global betterment. Swamini Krishnamrita Prana delivered the benedictory address on the occasion.

The event concluded with the conferral of degrees on 2,167 students in Engineering, Biotechnology, Arts and Commerce, Physical Sciences, Business, and Ayurveda. Additionally, 403 students from the AHEAD online program received their degrees, and 24 students were awarded PhD. degrees. Medals were presented to top achievers in each category.

