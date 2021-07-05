Gradual revival of monsoon likely by July 8: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 July 2021 19:17 IST

The southwest monsoon, which has been weak over Kerala so far, is likely to shed its lethargy and gradually revive by July 8.

“According to the latest numerical weather prediction model guidance, the southwest monsoon is likely to revive gradually over south peninsula, including the west coast and adjoining eastcentral India, from July 8,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha around July 11.

Several districts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall over the next few days, the IMD Meteorological Centre here indicated on Monday.

Yellow alerts have been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur. and Kozhikode on Tuesday and all the aforementioned districts plus Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday. Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur and the northern districts except Palakkad are on yellow alert on Thursday and Friday.

Kerala has recorded a deficit of 43% in the southwest monsoon rainfall between June 1 and July 5. All districts except Kottayam recorded deficient rainfall. Kottayam has reported a a deficit of 16%, but in IMD terminology, percentage departures between -19% and +19% from the normal is considered ‘normal’ rainfall. This year, the southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala, its entry point to the Indian mainland, on June 3.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of western Uttar Pradesh, and more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10, the IMD said.