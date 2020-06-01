Graded restoration of trains resume

Better connectivity: Jan Shatabdi Special leaving from Kozhikode for Thiruvananthapuram on Monday when Railways began graded restoration of passenger train services. K. Ragesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 June 2020 23:02 IST

Jan Shatabdi Special from capital to Kozhikode first to commence service

The graded restoration of passenger train services, suspended since March 25 due to the COVID-19-lockdown, began in the State on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi special (02076) that left here at 5.45 a.m. was the first to commence service. Of the 600 passengers who reserved tickets, 585 boarded the train, railway sources said.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Junction (06302) daily special left here at 7.45 a.m. The train, introduced in place of Venad Express, offers connectivity to Mangala Express from Ernakulam. The only 2% occupancy on the train baffled railway authorities. Railway sources said the link was provided at the request of the State government and would continue.

Occupancy

Compared to the 67% occupancy on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi special, its pairing train had only 27% occupancy.

A top railway official said Jan Shatabdi specials (02082/02081) would be run only up to Kozhikode, as per a request from the State government. Jan Shatabdi special (02082) would leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.45 p.m. on all days except Tuesdays and Saturdays and reach Kozhikode at 10.17 p.m. Jan Shatabdi (02081) special will leave Kozhikode at 6.05 a.m. on all days except Wednesdays and Sundays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.25 p.m.

Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express (02618/02617) and Mumbai LTT- Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravati Express (06345/06346) also commenced services. Ernakulam- Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Express (12283/12284) is the other train that has received the nod.

Patronage to Mangala Express and Netravati Express from the State was also poor, the railway official said. However, the trains starting from Nizamuddin and Mumbai to Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram Central were full.

Screening

Railways made elaborate arrangements to handle the passengers. Entry and exit points were regulated. Only passengers with confirmed tickets who arrived 90 minutes before the departure of the trains were allowed to enter the platform. Face masks were compulsory and thermal screening was done and only asymptomatic people were allowed to travel. Entry of passengers to the platform was closed 15 minutes before the train departed.

App needed

On long-haul trains, passengers will not be provided blankets. All passengers have been asked to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.