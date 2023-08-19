Grace marks revision: 10-member panel set up

August 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has formed a 10-member committee for revision of grace marks for SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary students.

The committee will be chaired by the General Education Principal Secretary. The Director of General Education will be its convener. It will have eight members, including the State Council of Educational Research and Training Director; Additional Directors of Public Instruction, General and Academic; Joint Directors, Examination and Academic, Higher Secondary Education; Pareeksha Bhavan Secretary; and Deputy Directors, Examination and Curriculum, Vocational Higher Secondary Education.

The government had issued four orders this year revising the grace marks. One of them, issued in May, specified that the revised grace marks were restricted to the 2022-23 academic year and a committee would be formed by the government to decide the grace marks in the coming years.

Accordingly, the Director of General Education had submitted a proposal to the government for constituting the committee. On Saturday, the government issued an order setting up the panel.

