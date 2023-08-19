HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grace marks revision: 10-member panel set up

August 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has formed a 10-member committee for revision of grace marks for SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary students.

The committee will be chaired by the General Education Principal Secretary. The Director of General Education will be its convener. It will have eight members, including the State Council of Educational Research and Training Director; Additional Directors of Public Instruction, General and Academic; Joint Directors, Examination and Academic, Higher Secondary Education; Pareeksha Bhavan Secretary; and Deputy Directors, Examination and Curriculum, Vocational Higher Secondary Education.

The government had issued four orders this year revising the grace marks. One of them, issued in May, specified that the revised grace marks were restricted to the 2022-23 academic year and a committee would be formed by the government to decide the grace marks in the coming years.

Accordingly, the Director of General Education had submitted a proposal to the government for constituting the committee. On Saturday, the government issued an order setting up the panel.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.