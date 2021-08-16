Kerala

Grace marks for scouts, guides in Kerala

The Higher Education Department has decided to provide 15 grace marks for meritorious scouts, guides, rovers and rangers during admissions to undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Currently, the State universities provided a weightage of 15 marks to National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) certificate holders for admission to UG programmes.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said an order had been issued to grant 15 bonus marks for scouts, guides, rovers and rangers who had won Rajya Puraskar and Nanmamudra certificates at the higher secondary school level.


Aug 16, 2021

