GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G.R. Anil visits Union Food Minister, reiterates State’s food supply demands

Published - July 16, 2024 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil presenting a memorandum to Union Minister Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Monday

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil presenting a memorandum to Union Minister Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil met Union Minister Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Monday, seeking the Centre’s intervention in addressing Kerala’s long-standing demands in the public distribution sector.

Mr. Anil highlighted the need for a considerable hike in rice and wheat quota to the State, permitting State-run agencies to procure foodgrains through the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS), and urgent steps to release paddy procurement dues. The Union Minister assured supportive measures to resolve such constraints.

During the deliberations, Mr. Anil underscored the rice supply challenges the State currently faced, particularly in the allocation of non-priority groups that constitute 57% of the population. Under the National Food Security Act, the State has been allocated 3.99 lakh metric tonnes as tide-over allocation that is distributed among such sections.

The monthly ceiling of 33,294 metric tonnes of foodgrains, which prevails by way of the allocation being received, has proven to be inadequate to distribute additional rice during festive seasons such as Onam and Christmas.

The Union Minister has agreed to upgrade the allocation to fix a quarterly ceiling as 33,294 metric tonnes to address the issue, Mr. Anil claimed.

The inability of Supplyco and other such agencies to purchase rice and wheat through the OMSS, thereby reducing their availability and increasing prices of such essential commodities, also figured in the discussions. Mr. Anil also broached the issue of paddy procurement dues amounting to ₹647 crore that the Centre owed the State.

He informed Mr. Joshi that Kerala maintained a healthy off-take rate of foodgrains of 82%. The monthly ration coverage among priority sections comprising Antyodaya Anna Yojana (yellow) and Priority Household (pink) ration card holders stood at 98% and 95% respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.