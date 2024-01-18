GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G.R. Anil to visit Delhi seeking seven-span elevated corridor at Kaniyapuram Junction

January 18, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, will visit Delhi on February 7 to meet Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, demanding the construction of a seven-span elevated corridor at Kaniyapuram Junction as part of the National Highway 66 development. The duo will be visiting Delhi as per the direction of the Chief Minister. 

As part of the highway development, the proposed 45-metre-wide National Highway will pass through on top of the 30-metre-wide concrete walls on both sides at Kaniyapuram Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to this, the Kaniyapuram area will be divided into two and the daily life of the people on both sides of the highway will be adversely affected. 

The Minister has already prepared and submitted a detailed proposal in this regard to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director and regional officer.

Further, a representation was submitted to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways in 2022. However, no decision has been taken so far. It is against this backdrop that the Minister and MLA are planning to meet the Union Minister in person. This issue can be solved by constructing a 210-metre elevated corridor with 7 spans, according to them.

