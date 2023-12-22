GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G.R. Anil to launch Sujalam project

December 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will inaugurate Sujalam project to provide drinking water through ration outlets at a subsidised rate on Saturday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Transport Minister Antony Raju will also participate in the function at the Government Guest House in Thycaud.

Hilly Aqua, the bottled water marketed by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation, will be sold at ration shops at a rate of ₹10 per litre. Ration dealers will be provided each 1-L bottle for ₹8.

