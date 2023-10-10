G.R. Anil launches distribution of AAY cards to 15,000 families

October 10, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has emphasised the government’s efforts to cleanse the public distribution system (PDS) to improve service delivery and ensure greater benefits for economically-weaker sections.

Inaugurating the State-level distribution of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards to 15,000 economically backward families at a function here on Tuesday, Mr. Anil said the government has distributed 3,56,244 priority ration cards since it came into power. These included several priority ration cards that were recovered from ineligible persons.

Fines imposed

While 1,64,643 people surrendered cards of their own volition, 41,614 more cards were retrieved during Operation Yellow, in which fines amounting to ₹4.81 crore were imposed on such cardholders, he said.

As part of efforts to identify more priority ration cards that could be provided to eligible persons, the Food and Civil Supplies department has commenced an inquiry into nearly 13,000 AAY card holders who have not collected their ration supplies for at least six months. Besides, around 26,000 beneficiaries had not collected their free Onam kits distributed by the government. Rationing inspectors have been tasked with identifying the circumstances behind such cases, Mr. Anil pointed out.

Raising complaints

The Minister also announced the third phase of Thelima project will be held from November 15 to December 15 during which ration beneficiaries will be able to submit grievances and complaints in drop boxes that will be kept in ration outlets.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function.