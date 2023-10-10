HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G.R. Anil launches distribution of AAY cards to 15,000 families

A total of 3.56 lakh priority ration cards distributed so far. While 1,64,643 ineligible people surrendered cards of their own volition, 41,614 more cards were retrieved during Operation Yellow, says Minister

October 10, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Food Minister GR Anil distributing AAY cards to beneficiaries in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Food Minister GR Anil distributing AAY cards to beneficiaries in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has emphasised the government’s efforts to cleanse the public distribution system (PDS) to improve service delivery and ensure greater benefits for economically-weaker sections.

Inaugurating the State-level distribution of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards to 15,000 economically backward families at a function here on Tuesday, Mr. Anil said the government has distributed 3,56,244 priority ration cards since it came into power. These included several priority ration cards that were recovered from ineligible persons.

Fines imposed

While 1,64,643 people surrendered cards of their own volition, 41,614 more cards were retrieved during Operation Yellow, in which fines amounting to ₹4.81 crore were imposed on such cardholders, he said.

As part of efforts to identify more priority ration cards that could be provided to eligible persons, the Food and Civil Supplies department has commenced an inquiry into nearly 13,000 AAY card holders who have not collected their ration supplies for at least six months. Besides, around 26,000 beneficiaries had not collected their free Onam kits distributed by the government. Rationing inspectors have been tasked with identifying the circumstances behind such cases, Mr. Anil pointed out.

Raising complaints

The Minister also announced the third phase of Thelima project will be held from November 15 to December 15 during which ration beneficiaries will be able to submit grievances and complaints in drop boxes that will be kept in ration outlets.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.