GPS, passenger information system soon in RTC

02 September 2020 19:44 IST

Computerisation and e-governance to improving services and tone up administration get nod

Computerisation and e-governance in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) aimed at improving services and toning up administration have got the nod of the government.

The ₹16.98-crore project, which has got administrative sanction, includes service operation, passenger information system, ticketing, and Global Positioning System (GPS) for the fleet.

The project is to be executed in the next five months as asked by the government, KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said. The ailing transport undertaking is getting funds from the exchequer other than for meeting the salary and allowances of those on the rolls for the first time.

Installing GPS, a satellite-based radio navigation system, in the fleet will help authorities to track the movement of buses real time. The passenger information system will also be provided once the GPS is in place.

Passengers will be able to get schedules, route changes, and bus location on each route. En route passengers will be able to know seat availability, especially in long-distance services, any time.

The operations wing can monitor the bus and keep tabs on drivers and intervene in case of reckless driving. As the distance covered by each bus will be available via GPS, optimal feet utilisation will be possible for the operations wing.

A management information system (MIS) will also be implemented in the KSRTC. It will be implemented by computerising all basic information related to employees and service management.

A round-the-clock modern control centre and help desk for vehicle control, analysis, and assistance for passengers will be set up as part of the modernisation project.

A modern ticketing system with cashless facilities will be implemented. An electronic ticketing machine system will be rolled out to enable use of debit/credit cards and national common mobility cards.

A mobile ticketing system is also on the anvil. By linking the ticketing system with GPS, passengers will be able to receive real-time seat information and able to reserve tickets. As part of this project, all existing software and hardware systems of the KSRTC will be upgraded.