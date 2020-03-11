GPS-based tracking of all those quarantined

PATHANAMTHITTA

11 March 2020 23:18 IST

2 teams to observe 733 in Pathanamthitta

The district administration here has introduced a new system supported with GPS for tracking all those who have been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as part of the ongoing intensive COVID-19 prevention drive.

Two teams comprising 30 members each will observe the 733 persons under home quarantine in the district, collecting information about them and providing treatment directions to them. Both the teams are stationed at the Collectorate conference hall and will ensure that none of those who have been quarantined stray out of their homes.

Legal action

If any of them go out, legal action will be initiated against them, according to an official statement.

Monitoring teams, comprising 10 members each, will contact all those who have been quarantined at homes over phone in the morning and evening on all days. If the symptoms of the disease manifested in any of them, they would be shifted to the isolation ward set up at the nearest hospital, the statement said.