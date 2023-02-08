Gowri national cultural festival begins on Friday

February 08, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The 10 th national cultural festival of Gowri Creations will begin here on Friday. Classical dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai will inaugurate the festival at Rapadi Open Air Auditorium in the evening.

District Collector S. Chitra will preside over the inaugural function. Film director Vinod Mankara will be the chief guest. Koodiyattom maestro Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri will deliver the keynote address.

The cultural programmes will begin with actor Rachana Narayanankutty’s Kuchipudi performance, to be followed by a Mohiniyattam performance by Smitha Rajan.

A two-hour Hrudayageet musical night led by vocalist T.P. Vivek will be the key attraction on Saturday. It will be followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by Gayathri Vijayalekshmi.

On Sunday, Srividya Sailesh will perform Bharatanatyam, to be followed by a Bharatanatyam show by actress Shobhana. Gopika Varma will stage a Mohiniyattam performance.

On Monday, Sangita Chatterjee will perform a Kathak dance, to be followed by a Kuchipudi recital by Alekhya Punjala.

The final day will mark a mridu-tarang fusion show by Guinness World Record holder Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan. Dr. Ramakrishnan, who completed 1,000 episodes of one-song-a-day named ‘Sulalitham’, will be felicitated at the valedictory session. Curtains will fall on the five-day dance and music fiesta with a Manipuri dance.

Gowri Creations president Dinesh Koduvayur said that the festival was being organised in association with the Central Ministry of Culture, State Departments of Tourism and Culture, District Tourism Promotion Council, and State IT Mission.