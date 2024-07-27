Govt.’s waste-free Kerala plan gets backing at all-party meet

An all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, ahead of the stepping up of a waste management campaign with public participation, appears to have gained political consensus with Opposition parties extending their support for the campaign.

The upcoming phase of the Malinya Mukhtham Navakeralam campaign will begin on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Day, and will go on till March 30, 2025.

Mr. Vijayan said the models in waste management created at the local level would be given emphasis in the campaign. A list of model locations would be published on September 20. The goal of the campaign would be to declare Kerala completely waste free on March 30.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan flagged plastic litter as a public health hazard and eyesore. He said attempts to remove single-use plastic from the market had failed. Untreated and raw sewage had turned urban canals toxic. The government should adopt a reduce, reuse, and recycle waste management process. It should expand sewerage networks and set up pumping stations and treatment plants.

Mr. Satheesan also urged waste-to-energy plants in major cities and municipalities.

The campaign will focus on reduction of waste, proper segregation, treatment of organic and liquid waste at source and collection of nonbiodegradable waste through Haritha Karma Senas, with public participation. Plants for treatment of septage waste will be set up. Water sources and canals will be cleaned up. Landfills will be created in a scientific manner.

Gaps, if any, in waste collection, functioning of Haritha Karma Senas, storage of collected waste materials, disposal of waste materials, sanitary waste management, non-recyclable waste management, legacy waste disposal, removal of garbage vulnerable points and other issues will be addressed.

Local vigilance squads, enforcement measures with the help of the Police department, and inspections by various agencies related to hygiene and health will be streamlined. As part of the campaign, artificial intelligence-based cameras will be installed at required locations.

Strict checks at borders and check-posts will be made to ensure that banned plastic products are not smuggled into the State. Action will be taken against establishments manufacturing banned plastic products, wholesalers, and stockists of banned plastic products in the State. Necessary awareness will be organised to minimise the consumption of plastic materials.

All public programmes, including those of religious, socio-political and other organisations, should be conducted in full compliance with the green protocol.

Ministers, leaders of various political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were present at the online meeting.