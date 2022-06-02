Govt.'s progress report reflects resolve to push big development projects

Achievements in public health, pandemic control, IT sector, and biotechnology in focus

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacts with Ministers after inaugurating the valedictory of the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government in Thiruvbananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's progress report on one year of its governance reflects the administration's resolve to usher in an era of big-ticket background infrastructure development on an unprecedented scale and outlay in the face of stiff social and political opposition to mega projects such as the SilverLine.

The report reiterates the disputed claim that the Union Finance Ministry had given preliminary approval for the ₹60,000 crore semi-high-speed railway project, which has run into public resistance in several localities across the State.

(The Centre had rejected the claim in repeated affidavits filed in the High Court.)

The Union Railway Ministry is vetting the SilverLine’s DPR. The government has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the project.

The administration promised adequate compensation for people displaced by the proposed 564-km-long transit line that spans 11 districts to dampen the spirited anti-Silverline agitations in some pockets.

Help for KSRTC

The government also pledged to prop up the financially ailing KSRTC. It would implement salary revisions and disburse pending emoluments.

It has sought the help of a consortium of banks to infuse KSRTC with sufficient funds to put it back on track. The newly formed K-Swift company that operates long-haul services is profitable, the report said.

In the past five years, the government had sunk ₹6,000 crores into KSRTC to keep the public utility afloat.

The government would implement the Susheel Khanna report that suggested measures to make the KSRTC ship-shape.

The progress report also focusses on the government’s achievements in public health, pandemic control, the IT sector and biotechnology. It vows to create a knowledge-based economy and reform the higher education sector.

The report dwells in detail on the rejuvenation of sick public sector units and promoting MSMEs. The government's accent is on creating an investor-friendly climate by reforming labour laws and introducing a single-window clearance and grievance redressal system.

The progress report also describes its achievements in the social welfare sector, including free and modern housing for the poor (Life Mission) and special schemes to give a leg up to marginalised sections of society.

It also dwells on the government's accomplishments in agriculture, coir, fisheries and other traditional sectors. The administration has also listed critical public works and strides made in the tourism sector.