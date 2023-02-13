ADVERTISEMENT

Govt.’s policies driving people to suicide, says Surendran

February 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has accused the Left Democratic Front government of pursuing wrong policies that force people to end their lives.

He told mediapersons here on Monday that suicides had been reported from Palakkad and Kottayam by people who had defaulted their loans and were facing the threat of confiscation of their properties by banks.

A literacy worker committed suicide at Pathanapuram, Kollam, after he was denied his salary for long. A tribal youth ended his life near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after he was allegedly manhandled by a group of people who accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Surendran alleged though the police claimed that they were investigating into this death, there was no progress. No action had been taken against those responsible for the death of the literacy worker either. He demanded that the government declare an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the families of both of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US