Govt.’s policies driving people to suicide, says Surendran

February 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP State president K. Surendran has accused the Left Democratic Front government of pursuing wrong policies that force people to end their lives.

He told mediapersons here on Monday that suicides had been reported from Palakkad and Kottayam by people who had defaulted their loans and were facing the threat of confiscation of their properties by banks.

A literacy worker committed suicide at Pathanapuram, Kollam, after he was denied his salary for long. A tribal youth ended his life near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after he was allegedly manhandled by a group of people who accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

Mr. Surendran alleged though the police claimed that they were investigating into this death, there was no progress. No action had been taken against those responsible for the death of the literacy worker either. He demanded that the government declare an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the families of both of them.