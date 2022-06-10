Govt.’s panic reveals CM’s involvement: Behanan 

Congress takes out Collectorate march seeking CM’s resignation

Congress workers, who took out a collectorate march in Thrissur on Friday demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation, pushing the barricades in an attempt to enter the collectorate compound. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The panic in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government after Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling case, recorded her secret statement under Section 164, has revealed the role of the Chief Minister in the case, Benny Behanan MP has alleged.

Addressing the protest march led by the Congress to the district collectorate demanding resignation of the Chief Minister on the basis of new revelations made by the accused, Mr. Behanan said the government was trying to intimidate people using Vigilance sleuths and by registering fresh cases.

“Middlemen were sent to settle the case. The people in the State will not pardon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his role in the case,” Mr. Behanan said. DCC president Jose Vallur presided.

The procession taken out from the West Fort was stopped by the police in front of the collectorate. They held a protest meeting in front of the collectorate gate. The police arrested the workers, who tried to enter the collectorate compound by pushing the barricades. The Congress leaders said they would continue the protest until the Chief Minister resigned.