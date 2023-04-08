ADVERTISEMENT

Govt.’s negligence helped Elathur accused to escape from the State: Hindu Aikyavedi leader 

April 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s negligence in the Elathur train fire case helped the accused escape from Kerala easily, Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Valsan Thillankeri alleges.

Interacting with media persons here on Saturday, he said UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act should be slapped on the accused.

“The State government is trying to hide something in the case. The NIA should take over the investigation. The Kerala police have limitations in the case. If he would have succeeded in committing the crime as he planned, it would have led to a huge mishap,” he said.

The accused is from Shaheen Bagh. There should be a detailed investigation on how he reached Kerala. The State had become a safe haven for terrorists, he said.

The three-day State conference of the Hindu Aikya Vedi will be concluded with a public meeting at Thekkinkadu Maidan on Sunday. J. Nandakumar, national convenor of Prajna Pravah, will inaugurate the conference.

Meanwhile, the State conference elected K.P. Sasikala as State president and Valsan Thillankeri as working president.

