Govt.’s funds for local bodies to implement programmes for extremely poor families

September 23, 2023 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has allocated ₹50 crore to local bodies for the continuation of programmes for the extremely poor, including medical treatment and rehabilitation measures.

A State-wide survey conducted last year had identified 64,006 families as extremely poor, after which micro-plans were prepared for each of the families, laying out measures to be taken in the short and long terms.

The local bodies are expected to depend on their own funds for the implementation of the micro-plans for individuals identified as extremely poor in their respective areas. Considering the funds crunch faced by some local bodies, the government decided to allocate ₹50 crore for the purpose in the current financial year. Of this, ₹10 crore has been set aside for medical treatment purposes. For those requiring expensive treatment, the local bodies need to refer the cases to the district medical board, which will take a decision.

In addition, the local bodies that have made considerable progress in the implementation of the government’s comprehensive poverty alleviation schemes and having less than 50 extremely poor families in their area will get ₹10 lakh each while those with more than 50 families will get ₹20 lakh each. Many of the local bodies have already completed the measures to be taken immediately and over the short term.

The immediate-term plans include provision of food, especially for those who do not have a permanent residence, and help through angwanwadis or neighbourhood groups for those who are too weak to consume food on their own.

The basic documents, including ration card, voters’ card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGS card, certificates for the differently abled, social security pensions, bank account, and identity cards for transgender persons, were also provided for those found to be not possessing these.

The long-term plans include plans for houses under LIFE project for the homeless, rehabilitation of those with mental health issues, and provision of livelihood, arrangement of facilities for continued education based on qualifications, skill training based on aptitude, special skill training for the differently abled to generate income from their homes, and rehabilitation of those staying in dangerous conditions.

In the later stages, the government’s various missions and schemes under various departments will be merged with the poverty alleviation programme, enabling funds from these also to be used for the purpose.

