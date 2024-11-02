GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Govts. facilitating corporates to usurp wealth of common man’

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedhi organises 24-hour hunger strike against the worsening sea incursion, which is forcing the coastal population to flee and abandon their land and property

Published - November 02, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Big corporates were usurping wealth belonging to the common man, and governments everywhere were facilitating it, Father Eugene H. Pereira, vicar general of the Latin Catholic Church, has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 24-hour hunger strike organised by the Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedhi against the worsening sea incursion along the coast between Chellanam and Fort Kochi, which is forcing the coastal population to flee and abandon their land and property.

“The rights of the fishing community and coastal population are being taken from them and surrendered to corporates. This has become a common phenomenon not only in Kerala and across India but globally. Grassroots-level people are paying the price for all big-ticket development projects, while corporates reap the profits. This has been the case whether it involved the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) or the Indian Space Research Organisation,” said Father Pereira.

He said the ruling class was serving corporates, whether in projects like Sagarmala or the proposed Blue Economy. He added that mineral wealth along the coast and in the deep sea was being written off in favour of corporate entities without any environmental impact assessments, with the fishing community bearing the brunt of this. He urged people to act against such perceived injustices by drawing inspiration from the farmers’ protests in Delhi.

He alleged that dredging by the CPT in the shipping channel had affected the oceanic current along the coast leading to coastal disintegration. Hence, the CPT was liable to address the issue and that the government should intervene to prompt the CPT to take necessary action, he said.

Thushar Nirmal Sarathy, acting chairperson of the Kochi-Chellanam Janakeeya Vedhi, warned that Kochi would witness hitherto unseen protests if there was no intervention to address sea incursion by January 26. Writer-activist Meena Kandasamy had inaugurated the hunger strike on Friday (November 1).

Published - November 02, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.