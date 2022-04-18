Govt’s anniversary celebrations begin today

Work in progress at the Freedom Square on Kozhikode Beach where the first anniversary celebrations of the second LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan will be conducted. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

April 18, 2022 20:15 IST

Cultural programmes, exhibition from April 19 to 26

The first anniversary celebrations of the second LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan will begin at the Kozhikode beach on Tuesday. The festivities will be inaugurated by P.A.Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, while Ahamed Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Archives, will be the guest of honour. A.K.Saseendran, Minister for Forests, will preside over the event which will be attended by all MPs and MLAs of the district besides Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and District Collector N.Tej Lohit Reddy.

The exhibition being organised as part of the celebrations will have 218 stalls by various government departments and organisations, including sales counters and 50 theme stalls to create awareness on the government projects.

The programmes are being held from April 19 to 26. A proclamation rally from Muthalakkulam to the beach at 4 p.m. on Tuesday will mark the beginning of the celebrations.

Ghazal performance by Pandit Sughado Bhaduri on April 19, an orchestra by singer Vidhu Prathap and team on April 20, Performance by Project Malabaricus led by singer Sithara Krishna Kumar on April 21, triple Thayambaka by Mattannur Sankarankutty and team, and a tribute to music director M.S. Baburaj by Chengannur Sreekumar and team on April 22, comedy night by Hareesh Kanaran and team on April 23, Mappila Pattu concert by Kannur Sherief and team on April 24, folk song concert by Sooryagayathri Venniyur on April 25, and performance by the musical band Masala Coffee on April 26 are the highlighted cultural programmes for the evenings. Folk art forms, magic show, jugalbandhi, play 'Achan Enna Achuthandu', Kolkali, Villadichan Pattu, Mohiniyattam, and Vamozhithalam are the other cultural programmes planned.

There are also a series of seminars over the week. Seminars on “Values of the Constitution that need to be protected”, “Through renaissance to the new Kerala”, “Six years of Navakerala Mission”, “Kerala models of survival”, “Kozhikode of tomorrow”, “Gender status and social justice” and “Infrastructure development and tourism possibilities” are the seminars being held everyday from April 20 at 4.30 p.m. at the Freedom Square.

There are also departmental seminars everyday at 3 p.m.

Service and sales stalls by various departments will be set up at the pavilion on the beach.

The concluding ceremony of the event will be held on April 26 at 7 p.m.