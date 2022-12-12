Govt. yet to respond to Governor’s Christmas feast invitation

December 12, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Government-Raj Bhavan relations appeared to hit a new low with the administration showing no indication of warming to an invitation by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to attend a party hosted by him in connection with Christmas later in the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Raj Bhavan official said the Governor had sent out invitations to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues as per protocol. The government still needed to respond officially.

Raj Bhavan invites Ministers, politicians, religious leaders, opinionmakers, artists, writers, journalists, and intellectuals during festive occasions and national holidays.

However, this year’s Christmas invitations have gone out from Raj Bhavan during a fraught period. The government is at odds with the Governor for not assenting to the Bills passed by the Assembly, notably the contentious amendments to the university laws and the Lok Ayukta Act.

The acrimonious war of words between the Governor and the government has often bordered on the personal. The government is sore that Mr. Khan acted as a “parallel administration and Opposition at once”.

It has also accused Mr. Khan of vilifying communist philosophy, questioning the integrity of Ministers, and wading into issues beyond Raj Bhavan’s jurisdictional limit.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is also fearful that the Opposition will weaponise any acceptance of the Governor’s hospitality to assail the government.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had described the Governor-government stand-off as shadow boxing.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has reportedly veered around to the view that the consequence of accepting Mr. Khan’s hospitality can be double-edged.

The CPI(M) had accused the Congress of initially opposing the Bill seeking to remove the Governor as Chancellor of State universities and backtracking in the face of IUML’s backing for the legislation.

It had accused Mr. Satheesan of abetting Mr. Khan’s pro-Sangh Parivar agenda to saffronise universities by echoing Raj Bhavan’s accusations of corruption and nepotism. Hence, it is unlikely he will attend the party.

The government is reportedly skittish about breaking bread with Mr. Khan, immediately after passing the Bill negating his powers as Chancellor later this week. Mr. Khan has already sounded the battle cry by stating that he will not sign into law any State legislation that contradicts the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms passed by the Lok Sabha.