Govt. yet to pay ₹433 crore to paddy farmers

Talks on with banking consortium to clear dues; of the total ₹2,070.71 crore, government has disbursed ₹1,637.83 crore thus far

August 08, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the government owed nearly 54,400 farmers dues amounting to ₹433 crore for paddy procured through Supplyco.

While the government has sanctioned an amount of ₹180 crore, it has initiated talks with a banking consortium comprising Kerala Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Federal Bank to clear the remaining dues.

Supplyco has procured 7,31,184 tonnes of paddy until July 31 this season. Of the total amount of ₹2,070.71 crore, the government has disbursed ₹1,637.83 crore thus far, Mr. Anil said.

