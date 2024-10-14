Govt. will strive for further easing of CRZ norms, says Pinarayi

The government would continue to take strong steps to secure further relaxations in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) in line with the State’s interests, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by P. Nandakumar in the Assembly.

The Union government has already approved the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) submitted by the State government which seeks relaxation in restrictions on construction activities along the coasts and backwaters. An official notification is expected soon and the State will receive the associated benefits.

State’s expert panel

In 2019, the Centre had issued a notification granting further relaxations under the Coastal Regulation Zone Act. The State then appointed a three-member expert committee to study the notification. Based on the committee’s report, discussions were held with the Centre, which led to the preparation of the draft CZMP.

The government also sought the feedback of the public from 10 coastal districts as a prelude to implementing the draft plan. The 33,000-odd suggestions were compiled and forwarded to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) in Chennai for revisions.

The final draft CZMP, incorporating these revisions and approved by the State Cabinet, was submitted to the Centre. The Chief Minister said the State succeeded in getting many of its demands, including the zone change of panchayats, approved.

High population density

The CRZ II category represents areas with the least restrictions under the Coastal Regulation Act, and usually includes locations under municipality and Corporation limits. However, when compared to the other States, the coastal areas of Kerala, with its high population density and infrastructure development, largely comprise panchayats that resemble urban areas.

The State then proposed the legal designation of 175 panchayats as urban areas and requested their inclusion in CRZ II to avoid negative impacts on the State.

As an acknowledgment of the State’s stance, 66 coastal panchayats identified as urban under the 2011 census were moved from the highly restrictive Zone-III to Zone-II under the 2019 notification.

Panchayats with a population density of 2,161 people per sq km or more were classified as CRZ III A, while those with lower population were placed in CRZ III B.

The development-free zone in CRZ III A areas has been reduced from 200 metres to 50 meters. While 31 panchayats have been included in CRZ III A, 20 have been moved to CRZ II. At present, only 11 panchayats are included in CRZ III A.

For inland waterbodies, the distance from the high-tide line has been reduced from 100 metres to 50 metres, and only this buffer area will remain a development-free zone. The no-development zone restrictions do not apply to areas designated as part of ports.

Main beneficiaries

These benefits will provide relief to approximately one million coastal residents, Mr. Vijayan said. Once the Union government publishes the relevant maps online, residents can directly obtain construction permits for houses up to 300 sq m in area, from local governing bodies. In CRZ II areas, the Floor Space Index (FSI) fixed before 1991 can now be used for construction.

Thousands of farmers will benefit from the change in coastal regulation zone for Pokkali, kaipad farmlands where restrictions will be conformed to the tidal line. The buffer zone for mangroves on private land has also been completely eliminated.

The relaxation of restrictions in 66 panchayats with severe construction limitations is a significant achievement. The Chief Minister added that the State had repeatedly urged the Centre to extend these benefits to 109 more panchayats with urban characteristics.