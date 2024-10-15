GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. will sternly tackle illegal resale of fuel in Kerala, says Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal

Finance Minister warns against illegal fuel resale in Kerala, vows stern action to tackle tax loss and misuse of concessions.

Updated - October 15, 2024 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Tuesday (October 15,2024) warned of stern action against the illegal resale in Kerala of fuel purchased in bulk and transported to the State from neighbouring Mahe and Karnataka.

Replying to questions in the State Assembly, Mr. Balagopal said the government had information that fuel was being transported to the State by land and sea and sold retail. This was causing huge tax loss to Kerala and would be tackled sternly, he said.

According to Mr. Balagopal, the people engaged in this activity are misusing a tax concession available for bulk purchase of fuel meant for ‘captive use.’

Several such consignments had been seized earlier in different parts of the State. But the government has information regarding renewed attempts, he said. The government would sternly tackle such groups, he said.

Amnesty scheme

Mr. Balagopal said that the Amnesty scheme 2024, meant to dispose of decades-old tax arrears under pre-GST tax regimes, had received positive response from the trading community. To a related question, he said there were 1081 cases related to tax arrears under pre-GST laws, and 735 cases pertaining to the GST Act. December 31, 2024 is the deadline for joining the amnesty scheme.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:31 pm IST

