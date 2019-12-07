Govt. will seek damages from Adani: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will seek damages from Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd. (ADVL) for having missed the four-year deadline fixed for commissioning Phase I of International Multi-purpose Deepwater Seaport project at Vizhinjam.

At a press conference here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the clauses in the concession agreement signed between the State and AVPL will be looked into to seek damages for missing the December 2019 deadline. This would not have any impact on the support being extended to make the dream project a reality, he said.

The State could seek 0.1% of performance guarantee of ₹120 crore deposited by AVPL to the exchequer after the initial three months of the nine-month cure period for failing to meet the deadline, as per the concession agreement.

On the financial crisis in the KSRTC and the CITU-led KSRTEA and INTUC-led TDF agitation in front of the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said it was natural for the trade unions to agitate. The government had taken several steps to pull out the State road transport undertaking out of the red and had provided funds. “We will examine the issue and take steps to address the crisis,” he added.