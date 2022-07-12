Govt. will review ESZ decision: Saseendran

The government has decided to review a Cabinet decision taken three years ago that imposed a one-km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around protected areas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Responding to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Saseendran said the government would reconsider the decision that had been taken on October 31, 2019.

He reiterated the order had no bearing on the Supreme Court directive on establishing a one-km ESZ around wildlife sanctuaries and other protected areas. It would also not hurt the State’s prospects when it approached the Supreme Court with a modification petition and the Central Empowered Committee for exemptions.